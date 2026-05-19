Listen Live
Close
Local

Caitlin Clark Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

INDYCAR and IMS President Doug Boles said Clark’s appearance adds excitement to Race Day.

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: MAY 17 Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS –Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will serve as grand marshal for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Clark will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during pre-race ceremonies.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft set league rookie records for assists, 3-pointers and total points during her first season with the Indiana Fever.

INDYCAR and IMS President Doug Boles said Clark’s appearance adds excitement to Race Day.

“Since being drafted by the Fever, fans have been clamoring to share the epic celebration and thrilling excitement of Indy 500 Race Day with Caitlin,” Boles said. “Caitlin will bring unique energy and presence to a quintessentially Hoosier experience.”

Clark called the Indianapolis 500 an important Indiana tradition.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special and being part of the time-honored tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” Clark said in a statement.

Past Indy 500 grand marshals have included Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and Blake Shelton.

Caitlin Clark Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal was originally published on wibc.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Popular
holiday World Splashin Safari TIckets giveaway for long time
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Holiday World

meghan maroney merch free $500 dollars to spend on her tour
Annie & Cole  |  Nick Cottongim

Win: Megan Maroney Tickets + A Private Pre-Show Shopping Spree

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News  |  Editorial Staff

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to the 110th running of the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24th
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Indy 500

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

phone app
Listen Live  |  Nick Cottongim

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

20 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Richest Country Singers In The World

Enter now for your chance to win tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day on May 22nd at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway! 
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Carb Day

Promo Copy: Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert with Atlus
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Atlus

Get Tickets: Morgan WallenGet Tickets: Morgan Wallen
29 Items
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Morgan Wallen Setlist: Still The Problem Tour 2026

Upcoming Events
Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026 Featuring Clayton Anderson, w/ Liv LaFluv, & Cara Jean Wahlers
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Cosmic Songwriter Festival 2026

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

Molson Coors | Indy 500 Ticket Stops '26
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Ticket Stop: Win Tickets to Miller Lite Carb Day & the Indianapolis 500!

RC Electric | Annie & Cole Carb Day
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

Annie & Cole LIVE at Carb Day

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner, Lorrie Morgan & BIGG Country

tickets to see Luke Combs, Friday, April 17th at Notre Dame!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get TIckets: Luke Combs

Get tickets to see Nate Smith, April 17th at Old National Centre!
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Nate Smith

OutlawMusicFestival_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0823_Onsale
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Outlaw Music Festival

TurnpikeTroubadours_2026_Regional_EverwiseAmphitheateratWhiteRiverStatePark
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Turnpike Troubadours

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close