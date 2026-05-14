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IMS Museum Breaks Ground on Restoration and Event Center

The facility will be a "dedicated space for the full-time restoration department to continue preserving and caring for the vehicle collection."

Published on May 13, 2026

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IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center groundbreaking
Source: IMS Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum broke ground on its future restoration and event center on Wednesday.

The two-floor, 87,000-square-foot center, located at 1111 Polco St., near 10th and North Main streets, will be a “dedicated space for the full-time restoration department to continue preserving and caring for the vehicle collection.”

IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center
IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center
IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center

Michael Good, president of IMS Museum, called this project “a transformational investment in the future of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.”

“It’s an investment in preservation, education, innovation, and ultimately this community, this Speedway community that we all love,” Good said.

Right now, the IMS museum has about 50 cars in it. Good said there are another 150 cars “hidden around the city” that they will bring to the new IMS Restoration and Event Center.

“We’re going to be bringing the restoration of those vehicles to life,” said Good.

The new center will include an event space and multiple restoration and detailing bays. Construction is expected to be complete in May 2027.

IMS Museum Breaks Ground on Restoration and Event Center was originally published on wibc.com

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