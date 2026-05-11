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Things Only People From Indiana Say

Every state has its own slang and sayings and Indiana is no different. From odd phrases to uniquely Midwestern directions, here are the...

Published on May 10, 2026

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Indiana State Fair
Source: Indiana State Fair / na

Things Only People from Indiana Say

If you’ve ever uttered these, you’re definitely a Hoosier.

Every state has its own slang and sayings and Indiana is no different.

From odd phrases to uniquely Midwestern directions, here are the top things only people from Indiana say (and totally understand).

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1. “Ope, let me squeeze past ya.”

No Hoosier has ever bumped into someone without letting out a polite “Ope!” first.

2. “It’s cornfield, then more cornfield.”

Directions in Indiana often involve how many cornfields you pass before the next turn.

3. “We’re heading up to The Region.”

Refers to Northwest Indiana—specifically around Lake County. And no, it’s not Chicago (but it’s close enough).

4. “You going to the track this year?”

Translation: Are you going to the Indy 500? Everyone knows “the track” means THE track.

5. “I’ll be there in a minute.”

Means anything from five minutes to an hour. Time is flexible here.

6. “Watch out for deer!”

Said every single time someone leaves the house at night.

7. “We’re driving through the ‘Crossroads of America.’”

I-65, I-70, I-74—we’ve got ‘em all. And we’ll mention it every time.

8. “Let’s stop at the gas station and grab a pop.”

It’s pop, not soda. Don’t start that fight here.

9. “That storm came outta nowhere.”

It’s Indiana. It was sunny 10 minutes ago, and now there’s hail. Welcome.

10. “We’re having a pitch-in.”

That’s a potluck—but if you’re not from here, you probably looked confused.

11. “It’s just a little snow.”

Spoken while driving 80 mph on black ice.

12. “They’ve got elephant ears and lemon shake-ups.”

A Hoosier fair is not complete without these two things.

13. “I’m heading up north this weekend.”

Which could mean anywhere from Noblesville to Michigan.

14. “Just go to the roundabout.”

Central Indiana’s unofficial mascot: the endless roundabout.

15. “We got all four seasons… sometimes in one day.”

Layer up. And bring an umbrella.

16. “Let’s go to Holiday World!”

It’s not Disney, but it’s ours. Free soda forever.

17. “That’s in Michiana.”

Only Hoosiers could invent a vague regional term like Michiana.

18. “That used to be a Marsh / Kmart / Cub Foods.”

We give directions based on places that haven’t existed since 2004.

19. “Oh, that’s just an Indiana Left.”

Cutting through a parking lot to avoid a light. We invented it.

20. “Did they plow your road yet?”

Because rural Hoosiers know it might be days before they see a salt truck.

21. “Let’s hit the garage sales”

You’re not really from Indiana unless you’ve planned an entire day around yard sales.

22. “There’s a Boil Advisory.”

Again. Every small town has heard it—usually followed by eye rolls and bottled water.

23. “There’s a tractor on the road—gonna be late.”

Classic rural delay. No one’s mad, it’s just a fact.

24. “I’m not from Indy, I’m from just outside of Indy.”

Spoken by literally everyone from Plainfield, Avon, Fishers, Carmel, or Noblesville.

25. “Put your chairs out now for the parade.”

Even if it’s a week away. We claim our sidewalk spots early and unapologetically.

26. “It’s construction season.”

Because Indiana only has two seasons: winter and roadwork.

27. “We’re watching the pig races at 3—don’t forget.”

Because nothing screams summer like betting on Swifty Bacon.

Things Only People From Indiana Say was originally published on b1057.com

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