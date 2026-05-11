Source: Indiana State Fair / na

Things Only People from Indiana Say

If you’ve ever uttered these, you’re definitely a Hoosier.

Every state has its own slang and sayings and Indiana is no different.

From odd phrases to uniquely Midwestern directions, here are the top things only people from Indiana say (and totally understand).

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1. “Ope, let me squeeze past ya.”

No Hoosier has ever bumped into someone without letting out a polite “Ope!” first.

2. “It’s cornfield, then more cornfield.”

Directions in Indiana often involve how many cornfields you pass before the next turn.

3. “We’re heading up to The Region.”

Refers to Northwest Indiana—specifically around Lake County. And no, it’s not Chicago (but it’s close enough).

4. “You going to the track this year?”

Translation: Are you going to the Indy 500? Everyone knows “the track” means THE track.

5. “I’ll be there in a minute.”

Means anything from five minutes to an hour. Time is flexible here.