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Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026...

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026 Draft

General Manager Chad Buchanan emphasized the team’s commitment to competing at a high level, with plans to explore free agency and trades to strengthen the roster.

Published on May 10, 2026

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Indiana Pacers v Golden State Warriors
Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026 Draft

The Indiana Pacers faced a tough blow in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, leaving them without a pick in this year’s draft.

The Zubac trade, executed in February, was designed to address the Pacers’ need for a starting center after Myles Turner’s departure to the Milwaukee Bucks.

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The deal included protections on the pick, allowing Indiana to retain it only if it fell within the 1-4 or 10-30 range.

With the pick landing at No. 5, it automatically transferred to the Clippers.

While this means the Pacers keep their 2031 first-round pick, they are left without a selection in the 2026 draft, as their second-round pick was also traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Zubac, despite battling injuries, showed flashes of his potential, averaging 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in limited games for Indiana.

RELATED | Pacers GM Chad Buchanan On Zubac Trade!

RELATED | EXCLUSIVE: Pacers Land Ivica Zubac, Rick Carlisle Breaks Down The Trade

RELATED | Ivica Zubac Talks Trade, Pacers Fit, And Future On Query & Company

The Pacers remain optimistic about their core, including Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, and Pascal Siakam, as they aim to build on their 2025 NBA Finals run.

General Manager Chad Buchanan emphasized the team’s commitment to competing at a high level, with plans to explore free agency and trades to strengthen the roster.

Pacers Lost The NBA Draft lottery And Will Not Pick In The 2026 Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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