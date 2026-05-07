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Miranda Lambert & Kacey Musgraves 'Bury the Hatchet' at Gruene Hall

Miranda Lambert & Kacey Musgraves 'Bury the Hatchet' at Gruene Hall

Fans at Gruene Hall were treated to a major surprise when Miranda Lambert hit the stage alongside Kacey Musgraves for a live performance of their duet “Horses and Divorces.”

Published on May 7, 2026

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Spotify Presents: An Evening with Kacey Musgraves in Nashville
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Now this is a country music moment 👀

Fans at Gruene Hall were treated to a major surprise when Miranda Lambert hit the stage alongside Kacey Musgraves for a live performance of their duet “Horses and Divorces.”

The unexpected moment happened during Night 3 of Musgraves’ sold-out run at the iconic Texas venue—and instantly became the talk of country music.

A Crowd That Knew They Were Witnessing Something Big

Gruene Hall, the oldest continually operating dance hall in Texas, was already packed—but when Lambert walked out, the energy hit another level. Fans watched the two trade verses, laugh, and lean into the moment like true pros.

Videos from the crowd started making their way online almost immediately, giving fans everywhere a glimpse of what went down inside the legendary room.

A Full-Circle Moment

The performance is especially noteworthy given the long-rumored tension between the two artists over the years. Seeing them share the stage—and perform a song together—felt like a full-circle moment for fans who’ve followed both of their careers.

The Takeaway

Between the historic venue, a sold-out crowd, and a surprise duet nobody saw coming, this is one of those “you had to be there” nights.

And if you weren’t? Don’t worry—fan-shot videos are already making the rounds.

Miranda Lambert & Kacey Musgraves 'Bury the Hatchet' at Gruene Hall was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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