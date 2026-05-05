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Russell Dickerson Just Locked In His Dream Collab

The country hitmaker is set to drop his brand-new single “BOOTS” on May 8, featuring rapper Fetty Wap.

Published on May 5, 2026

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60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
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A new era of Russell Dickerson is here—and it’s pushing boundaries in a big way.

The country hitmaker is set to drop his brand-new single “BOOTS” on May 8, featuring rapper Fetty Wap. The track is already creating serious buzz, blending country storytelling with an R&B groove and even being described as a “country-trap anthem.”

Co-written by Dickerson alongside Matt Dragstrem and Dylan Marlowe, the song showcases a more adventurous side of his sound—while still holding onto the emotional core fans know and love.

Why This Collab Happened

This collab actually came together in a pretty organic (and very 2026) way. Dickerson went viral on social media for doing a spot-on Fetty Wap impression and openly sharing his fandom for the rapper. Fans loved it—and that buzz ultimately helped connect the two, turning a viral moment into a real collaboration.

Already Going Viral

Before it’s even officially out, “BOOTS” is gaining traction online. A teaser shared on TikTok has already racked up over 34 million views, signaling that fans are more than ready for this unexpected crossover moment.

A Big Release Day

Dickerson is celebrating the release in a major way, taking the stage at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater for the “Nash-Birthday Bash” on May 8.

And it doesn’t stop there—he’s also gearing up for a summer tour packed with amphitheater dates and larger venues, bringing this new sound directly to fans across the country.

A New Chapter

“BOOTS” marks a bold step forward for Russell Dickerson, proving he’s not afraid to experiment and evolve. With a mix of country roots and genre-bending production, this release could open the door to a whole new lane for the artist.

One thing’s for sure—this is a collab no one saw coming… but everyone’s about to be talking about.

Russell Dickerson Just Locked In His Dream Collab was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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