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Kacey Musgraves Opens Up About Past Tension With Miranda Lambert

Musgraves addressed her past fallout with Miranda Lambert, revealing the two had what she jokingly called “grass-fed, grade A” beef over the years.

Published on April 30, 2026

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Grammy Awards 2023 show’s biggest moments
Source: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Sometimes the best songs come from real-life drama—and Kacey Musgraves is finally opening up about one of country music’s most talked-about tensions.

In a recent interview, Musgraves addressed her past fallout with Miranda Lambert, revealing the two had what she jokingly called “grass-fed, grade A” beef over the years.

What Caused the Rift?

The tension dates back to early in Musgraves’ career, when she co-wrote the song “Mama’s Broken Heart.” The track was originally intended for her, but ended up being recorded by Lambert instead—without Musgraves’ knowledge at the time.

While the song became a major hit, it also created distance between the two artists, who eventually lost touch and weren’t on friendly terms for years.

From Feud to Full Circle

Fast forward to now, and things have come full circle.

Musgraves shared that she randomly had the idea for a collaboration after seeing Lambert on social media. Realizing they had two things in common—“horses and divorces”—she reached out with the concept for a song.

That idea turned into their new duet, “Horses and Divorces,” featured on Musgraves’ upcoming album Middle of Nowhere, dropping May 1.

Moving Forward

The collaboration wasn’t just about making music—it was about clearing the air.

Musgraves said working together gave them a chance to reconnect and move past the history, proving that even long-standing tension can turn into something meaningful.

The Takeaway

From behind-the-scenes drama to a full-circle duet, this story is a reminder that in country music—just like life—everything has a way of coming back around.

And sometimes… it makes for one hell of a song.

Kacey Musgraves Opens Up About Past Tension With Miranda Lambert was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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