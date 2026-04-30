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CMA Awards Celebrates 60 Years with 2026 Show Date Announcement

The 60th annual CMA Awards are officially set for November 18

Published on April 30, 2026

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The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

It’s a milestone year for country music’s biggest night 🎶

The 60th annual CMA Awards are officially set for November 18 at Bridgestone Arena, marking six decades of honoring the genre’s biggest stars and most impactful moments.

Hosted in the heart of Nashville, the show will air live on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

According to the Country Music Association, this year’s ceremony isn’t just about awards—it’s about celebrating the people and passion that continue to shape country music. Leadership emphasized that it’s the community itself that defines excellence in the genre, making this event a reflection of the entire industry.

A Historic Night Ahead

Reaching the 60-year mark is a major achievement, highlighting how far country music has come—and where it’s headed next. The CMA Awards have long recognized the artists, songwriters, and industry professionals whose dedication drives the genre forward.

With such a major anniversary on deck, fans can expect a night full of standout performances, memorable moments, and a celebration worthy of country music’s legacy.

Mark your calendars—November 18 is shaping up to be a can’t-miss night.

CMA Awards Celebrates 60 Years with 2026 Show Date Announcement was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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