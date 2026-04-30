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Blake Shelton Brings Ole Red to Indianapolis

Published on April 30, 2026

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Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his signature blend of Southern charm, live music, and hospitality to the Midwest with the announcement of a brand-new Ole Red location in Indianapolis.

The exciting expansion marks another major خطوة for Shelton’s growing chain of entertainment venues, which have already become must-visit destinations in cities like Nashville, Tishomingo, Gatlinburg, and Orlando. Now, Indianapolis is next in line to experience the high-energy atmosphere that has made Ole Red a fan favorite.

A New Hotspot for Country Music Fans

The upcoming Ole Red Indianapolis promises to deliver everything fans have come to expect from Shelton’s venues—live country music, Southern-inspired food, and a lively, welcoming environment. Known for blending a full-service restaurant with a concert-style experience, Ole Red locations often feature rising artists alongside established acts, creating a true hub for music lovers.

Shelton shared his excitement about the expansion, noting that Indianapolis’ vibrant downtown scene and strong country fan base made it a natural fit for the brand. With its rich sports culture and reputation for hosting major events, the city offers the perfect backdrop for Ole Red’s next chapter.

What to Expect

While specific details about the Indianapolis location are still emerging, fans can anticipate a multi-level venue complete with a stage for live performances, rooftop or patio space, and a menu packed with Southern comfort favorites. From burgers and barbecue to signature cocktails, Ole Red aims to deliver a full night out—not just a meal.

Boost for Downtown Indianapolis

The addition of Ole Red is expected to further energize downtown Indianapolis, drawing both locals and tourists looking for live entertainment. As the city continues to grow as a destination for sports, conventions, and concerts, Shelton’s brand is poised to become a key player in its nightlife scene.

Continuing the Ole Red Legacy

Named after Shelton’s hit song “Ol’ Red,” the brand reflects his personality—fun, authentic, and rooted in country storytelling. Each location is designed to capture that spirit while also embracing the unique vibe of its host city.

With the announcement of Ole Red Indianapolis, Blake Shelton continues to expand his footprint beyond music, building a lifestyle brand that connects fans through food, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences.

An official opening date and location details are expected to be announced soon, but one thing is certain—Indianapolis is about to get a whole lot more country.

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