Source: AUSTIN, TEXAS – APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Keith Urban performs onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

File this under didn’t see that coming… but kind of love it 😎

Keith Urban is officially stepping outside the country lane and into something a little smoother—yacht rock.

The superstar revealed at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville that he’s working on a yacht rock-inspired album, made up mostly of covers from the genre—with one original track mixed in.

If you’re not familiar, yacht rock is that laid-back, soft rock sound from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s—think smooth melodies, jazzy influences, and easy, breezy vibes. Basically… music that feels like it belongs on a boat at sunset.

What to Expect

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Urban even gave fans a sneak peek at CRS, performing snippets of some of the songs that inspired the project. Early hints suggest fans could hear covers like “Summer Breeze” by Seals & Crofts, leaning fully into that nostalgic, feel-good sound.

The album is expected to be a fun, themed project that shows off a different side of Urban’s musical taste—while still keeping his signature style intact.

A Quick Turnaround?

Even more surprising? The release could come as soon as next week, meaning fans won’t have to wait long to hear what this unexpected pivot sounds like.

A New Chapter

While this is definitely a departure from his usual country roots, Urban has never been afraid to experiment—and this yacht rock project might just be his most unique move yet.

One thing’s for sure… we’re all about to set sail 🎶

Keith Urban Is Dropping a Yacht Rock Album—Yes, Really was originally published on 93qcountry.com