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Love is in the air for Koe Wetzel ❤️

The country-rock star has officially announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Bailey Fisher, sharing the exciting news with fans after years of an on-and-off relationship that ultimately came full circle.

The couple has a deep history, first meeting back in their college days and building a relationship that has grown stronger over time. Along the way, they’ve shared major life moments together—including welcoming their first child in 2025—making this next chapter even more meaningful.

According to reports, Wetzel and Fisher both expressed that their relationship has always felt meant to be, with their engagement serving as a natural next step in their journey together.

Fans quickly flooded social media with love and congratulations, celebrating the couple’s milestone moment.

A Full-Circle Moment

Wetzel has always kept his personal life relatively private, but this announcement gives fans a rare glimpse into the relationship behind the music.

Now, with an engagement—and a growing family—this is a major life moment for one of country’s most talked-about artists.

Koe Wetzel Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Bailey Fisher was originally published on 93qcountry.com