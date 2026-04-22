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Koe Wetzel Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Bailey Fisher

Wetzel has always kept his personal life relatively private, but this announcement gives fans a rare glimpse into the relationship behind the music

Published on April 22, 2026

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Billboard THE STAGE at SXSW - Featuring Koe Wetzel
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Love is in the air for Koe Wetzel ❤️

The country-rock star has officially announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Bailey Fisher, sharing the exciting news with fans after years of an on-and-off relationship that ultimately came full circle.

The couple has a deep history, first meeting back in their college days and building a relationship that has grown stronger over time. Along the way, they’ve shared major life moments together—including welcoming their first child in 2025—making this next chapter even more meaningful.

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According to reports, Wetzel and Fisher both expressed that their relationship has always felt meant to be, with their engagement serving as a natural next step in their journey together.

Fans quickly flooded social media with love and congratulations, celebrating the couple’s milestone moment.

A Full-Circle Moment

Wetzel has always kept his personal life relatively private, but this announcement gives fans a rare glimpse into the relationship behind the music.

Now, with an engagement—and a growing family—this is a major life moment for one of country’s most talked-about artists.

Koe Wetzel Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Bailey Fisher was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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