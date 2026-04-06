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Country Stars Hit the Field for Rock ‘N Jock in Nashville

Get ready for one of the most fun — and meaningful — nights in country music this summer.

Published on April 6, 2026

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Get ready for one of the most fun — and meaningful — nights in country music this summer.

The sixth annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game is heading back to Nashville’s First Horizon Park on Monday, June 1, bringing together some of the biggest names in country music, sports, and entertainment — all for a great cause.

Hosted by Folds of Honor Tennessee, the event has earned a reputation as “America’s most patriotic game,” with first pitch set for 6:30 PM.

This year’s lineup is stacked with country stars including HARDY, Zach Top, Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum, Ashley Cooke, Priscilla Block, and Zach John King all expected to hit the field.

And it’s not just country music taking over the diamond. Big-name athletes like Jay Cutler, Roger Clemens, and Travis Pastrana will also join in on the action, making for an unforgettable mix of talent and entertainment.

If you were there last year, you know anything can happen — including Zach Top rocking a beer helmet mid-game. And this year promises even more memorable moments, including a special performance of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood.

Beyond the fun, the mission behind the game is what makes it truly special.

The event supports Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships and raised more than $340 million.

This year’s event is made possible with the help of partners like Black Rifle Coffee Company, LKQ Corporation, and Jockey — all coming together to support the cause.

Tickets go on sale April 3 at 10 AM CST, starting at just $20 (plus taxes and fees), and can be purchased through FirstHorizonPark.com.

And with more celebrity players expected to be announced as the event gets closer, this is one summer night in Nashville you won’t want to miss.

Country Stars Hit the Field for Rock ‘N Jock in Nashville was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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