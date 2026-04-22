BREAKING: Shania Twain Is Hosting the 2026 ACM Awards

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Country icon Shania Twain is set to take center stage as the first-time host of the Academy of Country Music Awards, streaming live on Prime Video on May 17.

With a legendary career that helped redefine modern country music, Twain brings star power and credibility to one of the genre’s biggest nights. The 61st annual ceremony promises unforgettable moments, including high-energy performances from top artists like Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson, along with additional surprise appearances yet to be announced.

Leading up to the highly anticipated broadcast, fans can immerse themselves in a full weekend of country music festivities across Las Vegas. The celebration will culminate in a star-studded awards show honoring the biggest names and brightest talents in country music today.

As anticipation builds, the 2026 ACM Awards are shaping up to be a must-watch event, blending iconic performances, major wins, and the unmistakable presence of one of country music’s most influential voices.