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Shaboozey is officially gearing up for a big summer with the announcement of his fourth studio album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, set to drop July 31 through his American Dogwood imprint in partnership with EMPIRE. Fans won’t have to wait long for new music either—his lead single, “Born to Die,” arrives this Thursday.

This isn’t just another album—it’s a full-blown concept project. The story follows a character named Cherie Lee on a Western-style revenge journey as she tracks down the gang responsible for her sheriff father’s death. Shaboozey says the project has been years in the making and pushed him to elevate both his songwriting and storytelling.

Expect a genre-blending lineup of collaborations, something he’s become known for, with past work alongside artists like Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell, and BigXthaPlug setting the tone.

To kick off the rollout, Shaboozey is bringing the album to life with an immersive pop-up saloon experience at Stagecoach Festival (April 24–26), and he’ll celebrate release day with a performance on the Today Plaza.

The announcement follows a massive run for the artist. His breakout hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” earned Diamond certification and tied for the longest-running No. 1 in Billboard Hot 100 history at 19 weeks, while also dominating the Hot Country Songs chart for a record 35 straight weeks. On top of that, his collaboration “Amen” with Jelly Roll took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards.

Shaboozey Is Back With a Wild West Revenge Album was originally published on 93qcountry.com