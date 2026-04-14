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Kevin Bacon’s “Be Her” Cover Proves Ella Langley Is Everywhere

Kevin Bacon’s “Be Her” Cover Proves Ella Langley Is Everywhere

File this under: things we did NOT see coming… but are absolutely here for.

Published on April 14, 2026

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The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
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File this under: things we did NOT see coming… but are absolutely here for.

Kevin Bacon is officially an “Ella fella.”

The Hollywood legend surprised fans by posting his own cover of Be Her—and honestly? He understood the assignment.

In the video, Bacon is casually strumming along on guitar, putting his own spin on the track, while his wife Kyra Sedgwick joins in—dancing, singing, and just vibing right beside him. The whole thing feels super laid-back and personal… like a living room jam session you wish you were invited to.

From Footloose to “Ella Fella”

Fans quickly dubbed Bacon an official “Ella fella,” proving just how far Ella Langley’s music is reaching right now.

And it’s not just country fans anymore—this is crossover energy.

“Be Her” is one of the standout tracks off her new album Dandelion, and it’s connecting in a big way thanks to its raw, introspective message about becoming the best version of yourself.

Ella’s Reaction? Perfect.

Ella caught the video making the rounds online and kept her response simple and very on-brand:

“This is it ❤️”

No notes. Just vibes.

Why This Moment Matters

This is one of those moments that shows exactly where Ella Langley is right now—breaking out in a major way.

When you’ve got a Hollywood icon casually covering your song on social media?
Yeah… you’ve officially arrived.

Between the success of Dandelion and the viral love around “Be Her,” it’s clear Ella’s music is hitting way beyond the country bubble—and moments like this only push it further.

Kevin Bacon’s “Be Her” Cover Proves Ella Langley Is Everywhere was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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