Discover the best small business ideas from home to boost your income

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Small business ideas from home are becoming a major source of income for families. Some of the top options for making money from home include freelancing, becoming an influencer, and starting a clothing line. If you’re thinking about entrepreneurial opportunities, you’re making smart moves.

The Small Business Administration reports that over 19 million U.S. businesses are home-based, which shows just how many people rely on this extra income. Do business on your own terms when you start a home-based business.

Virtual Assistant Business

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One of the best work-from-home ventures includes starting a VA business. Virtual assistants manage daily tasks for businesses involving organization and scheduling. This can actually be a very profitable business, as the Virtual Assistant Institute reports VAs earn about $45,000 per year on average, with top earners making over $250k per year.

Clothing Line

When you’re looking for profitable home businesses to start, a clothing line is always a great choice. Many people like to add a meaningful message to their line that connects to culture or identity.

It’s easy to create custom printed tees using Adobe Express. Use this tool to create the t-shirts and other clothing your heart desires. You can also launch your business without the huge upfront cost of inventory with dropshipping.

Influencer

Lights, camera, action! Are you ready for the limelight? Social media sites make it easier than ever to start your own influencer career.

Platforms like YouTube are where creators are earning the most coin. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, YouTubers earn about $0.018 per ad view. That means just one YouTube video with a million views can bring in over $5k. Once you accumulate many clips with thousands or millions of views, you can see how quickly that money starts to add up.

Private Tutor

If you’re particularly skilled in any subject area, you can make money tutoring students. This can be done in-person or completely virtual. If you can stay patient and explain things clearly, this can be a steady, flexible income for you.

Indeed reports that private tutors in the United States typically make more than $25 per hour. When you start your own business, you choose your pay rate and your hours.

Career and Interview Coaching

If you’re comfortable speaking with people and doing interviews, there are always people looking for help landing their next job. Tasks such as resume-writing and interview prep are very in-demand services needed by job seekers.

Meet your clients in person or virtually to guide them through the process. Strong results lead to referrals and repeat business.

Over time, you can raise your pay rates as your reputation grows. This can turn into a steady and predictable income stream.

Bring in More Income With Small Business Ideas From Home

Reach small business success with these easy-to-start home-based businesses. Use the skills and talents you already possess to become a tutor or influencer, or use easy tools to start a clothing line or virtual assistant business.

The opportunities are endless with hard work and dedication. To explore more small business ideas from home, check out the other helpful articles on our website.