Luke Combs Reveals Embarrassing First Meeting With Blake Shelton

Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Luke Combs performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country music superstar Luke Combs is opening up about a rough first impression that could have derailed his rise in Nashville—but ultimately helped launch his career.

During an early trip where he was set to meet fellow country star Blake Shelton, Combs was hit with a severe stomach bug that left him stuck in his room for most of the time. Unable to fully participate and feeling completely out of place, the rising artist feared he had missed a major opportunity to make connections in the industry.

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Despite the rocky start, Combs eventually gathered himself and joined the group around a campfire later in the trip. In a moment that would prove to be career-defining, he picked up his guitar and performed his original song Hurricane.

The performance immediately captured the attention of everyone present, showcasing Combs’ raw talent and authentic storytelling. What began as an awkward and discouraging experience quickly transformed into a breakthrough moment.

“Hurricane” would go on to become Combs’ debut single—and his first No. 1 hit on the country charts—cementing his status as one of the genre’s fastest-rising stars.

Looking back, Combs’ less-than-ideal introduction serves as a reminder that even the most uncomfortable setbacks can lead to career-changing opportunities in country music.