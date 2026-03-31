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Nate Smith Regrets Onstage Prank Gone Wrong With Morgan Wallen

Nate Smith Regrets Onstage Prank Gone Wrong With Morgan Wallen During Tour

Published on March 31, 2026

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Nate Smith is owning up to a tour prank that didn’t land the way he intended. The country star recently admitted he crossed a line when he threw a drink at Morgan Wallen during a live performance, a moment that quickly sparked backlash from fans.

Smith acknowledged the stunt went too far, expressing genuine regret over the incident and taking full responsibility for his actions. While meant as a joke, the prank disrupted the show and drew criticism across social media, with many calling it disrespectful.

Despite the situation, Wallen responded with grace. Known for handling unexpected onstage moments with humor, the chart-topping artist forgave Smith, reinforcing his reputation for staying level-headed in high-pressure situations. Wallen has previously dealt with similar incidents involving objects being thrown onstage, often brushing them off with understanding rather than frustration.

Smith says he’s grateful for Wallen’s forgiveness and is using the experience as a learning moment moving forward. The incident serves as a reminder of the fine line between playful tour antics and actions that can quickly go too far in front of a live audience.

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