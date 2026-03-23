Source: Indiana Hoosier Football

STATEWIDE–The championship trophies won by the Indiana Hoosier football team will be put on tour across Indiana this week.

Starting Tuesday March 24, the tour will crisscross the state of Indiana, making stops at IU campuses and regional hubs from the shores of Lake Michigan to the Ohio River. It is free to attend. The goal is to share the program’s success with the entire Hoosier community.

At every stop, fans will have the opportunity to get up close with some of the coveted trophies in college football, including the CFP National Championship, the Big Ten Championship, the Rose Bowl, and the Peach Bowl trophies.

Related Stories Zac Brown Band Brings Summer Vibes on the Love & Fear Tour

“From Indianapolis to Pasadena to Atlanta to Miami, Hoosier fans fueled our championship run by turning out in enormous numbers at each of our postseason games,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “They transformed neutral site games into virtual home games, and had a big impact on making these championships possible. We’re excited to give Hoosier fans from every corner of the state a chance to see the trophies in person this spring.”

Here is the full schedule:

-Tuesday, March 24 Richmond IU East – Student Activities Center 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET

-Tuesday, March 31 Gary IU Northwest-Moraine Student Center 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT

-Thursday, April 2 South Bend IU South Bend 4-7 p.m. ET

-Tuesday, April 7 Kokomo IU Kokomo – Student Activities and Event Center 3-6 p.m. ET

-Thursday, April 9 Indianapolis IU Indianapolis-Campus Center 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET

-Monday, April 13 Evansville Old National Events Plaza 4-7 p.m. CT

-Tuesday, April 14 Ft. Wayne Mirro Event and Conference Center 4-7 p.m. ET

-Wednesday, April 15 New Albany IU Southeast 4-7 p.m. ET

-Tuesday, April 21 Columbus IU Columbus-Columbus Learning Center 2-5 p.m. ET

Tour of Trophies Won by Indiana Hoosier Football Team Starts This Week was originally published on wibc.com