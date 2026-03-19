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Zac Brown Appears On Survivor 50 And Reveals A Passion of His

Country music star Zac Brown recently made waves as a celebrity guest on Survivor’s landmark 50th season!

Published on March 19, 2026

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Zac Brown Appears On Survivor 50 And Reveals A Passion of His

Country music star Zac Brown recently made waves as a celebrity guest on Survivor’s landmark 50th season, showcasing not only his love for the show but also his passion for spearfishing.

A self-proclaimed Survivor superfan, Brown flew to Fiji to join the cast for a special reward challenge, where he brought his unique skills to the table.

Equipped with a custom-built speargun, Brown dove 80 feet into shark-infested waters to catch fresh fish for the castaways.

His precision and calm under pressure were on full display as he speared two massive dogtooth tuna, navigating the depths with a single breath.

“Sharks are a good thing,” Brown remarked, emphasizing their role in a thriving ecosystem.

Back on the beach, Brown filleted the fish and prepared a feast, complete with tropical salsa and grilled skewers.

His culinary background as a former line cook shone through, as he even accommodated vegan castaways with wood-fired tofu.

Beyond cooking, Brown entertained the tribe with his guitar, performing heartfelt songs that left some castaways in tears.

Brown’s appearance wasn’t just about celebrity flair, it was about connection.

From his conversations with the cast to his hands-on approach, he embodied the spirit of Survivor.

Host Jeff Probst praised Brown’s dedication, saying, “He flew out here to grind.”

For Zac Brown, the experience was more than a guest spot, it was a chance to combine his love of adventure, music, and community in one unforgettable moment.

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