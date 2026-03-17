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Riley Green Hit by Phone During Melbourne Concert

Riley Green Hit by Phone During Melbourne Concert, Requires Stitches

Published on March 17, 2026

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Country music star Riley Green experienced a shocking on-stage moment after being struck by a fan-thrown phone during a live performance in Australia.

The incident occurred on Saturday, March 14, at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, where the 37-year-old singer was in the middle of his set. Fan-captured TikTok footage shows Green performing at the microphone—wearing a button-down shirt, jeans, and his signature cowboy hat—when a phone suddenly flies through the air and hits him near the ear.

Despite the unexpected impact, Green remained composed. He immediately pointed toward the area where the phone originated and signaled for security to step in. According to the video, the crowd quickly turned on the culprit—booing loudly—while also cheering in support of the “You Look Like You Love Me” hitmaker.

The following day, Green addressed the incident on social media. Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 15, he shared a close-up photo of his ear, revealing the extent of the injury.

“5 stitches later… sewed up,” he wrote over the image, confirming that the thrown device caused enough damage to require medical attention.

The incident adds to a growing trend of artists being hit by objects thrown from the crowd during live performances—raising concerns about concert safety and fan behavior. Thankfully, Green appears to be recovering, but the moment serves as a reminder that even a split-second decision from a fan can have serious consequences on stage.

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