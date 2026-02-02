Source:

The 2026 Grammy Awards brought several standout victories for country artists during the ceremony’s pre-show and main broadcast.

Jelly Roll was a major winner in the country categories, taking home Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken.

Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Performance for his song “Bad As I Used to Be.”

Best Traditional Country Album went to Zach Top for Ain’t in It for My Health, and the duo of Shaboozey & Jelly Roll earned Best Country Duo/Group Performance with “Amen.”

Additionally, Best Country Song (which honors the songwriters) was awarded to Tyler Childers for “Bitin’ List.”

Country Wins at The Grammys! was originally published on 93qcountry.com