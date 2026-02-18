Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Taylor Swift Supports Team USA at Winter Olympics

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrity Sightings In New York - December 10, 2025
Source: MEGA / Getty

Global superstar Taylor Swift is bringing her star power to the Winter Olympics, rallying behind Team USA and energizing fans across the country. Known for her cultural influence and storytelling, Swift has extended her impact beyond music by supporting America’s top winter athletes on the world’s biggest stage.

Taylor Swift Narrates Inspiring Promo for U.S. Women’s Figure Skating Team

In a powerful show of support, Swift lent her iconic voice to narrate a promotional campaign for the U.S. Women’s Figure Skating Team — a trio of elite athletes determined to make Olympic history.

The campaign highlights three standout competitors:

  • Amber Glenn
  • Alysa Liu
  • Isabeau Levito

With Swift’s narration underscoring themes of resilience, ambition, and national pride, the promo has generated widespread buzz ahead of their highly anticipated performances.

Chasing a Historic Olympic Medal

The U.S. women’s figure skating team is skating toward a landmark achievement. The trio aims to capture:

  • The first U.S. women’s Olympic figure skating medal since 2006
  • The first Olympic gold medal for American women since 2002

Their pursuit marks a pivotal moment for U.S. figure skating, adding extra intensity and excitement to this year’s competition.

The Power of Music and Sport on the Olympic Stage

Taylor Swift’s involvement in the Winter Olympics reflects the powerful connection between music and athletics. Her voice adds emotional depth to the athletes’ journeys, amplifying their stories of dedication, sacrifice, and determination.

As the Winter Olympics continue, anticipation builds around the U.S. Women’s Figure Skating Team and their quest for Olympic glory. With Taylor Swift’s support fueling excitement nationwide, fans are eager to witness what could become a defining moment in American figure skating history.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Register To Win | Annie + Cole’s Up-Close Concert With ERNEST
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With ERNEST

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Hannah Fink

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Get Tickets: Indianapolis Sport & Travel Show - Motorcycle and Powersport Expo - Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Indianapolis Sport & Travel Show – Motorcycle and Powersport Expo – Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo

1080x1350_KidRock_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0619
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Kid Rock with Jon Pardi

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Entertainment  |  anniefoxradio

Ella Langley Named Face of American Eagle

Paramount+ UK Launch - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  anniefoxradio

Tim McGraw’s Romantic Tradition with Faith Hill Revealed

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

CRS 2024
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Megan Moroney’s Worst Valentine’s Gift Ever

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Riley Green Celebrates Ella Langley’s Success

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close