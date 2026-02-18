Dolly Parton Narrates “America 250” Video

Source: Dolly Parton / Instagram

Dolly Parton is widely regarded as a national treasure, but in Tennessee, she holds an even more special place in people’s hearts.

That’s why it felt especially fitting to hear Parton lend her voice to a new video celebrating the state ahead of America’s 250th birthday.

The project, titled “America 250: Tennessee,” offers a look back at the rich history of the Volunteer State, serving as both a tribute and a timely history lesson for anyone wanting to learn more about Tennessee’s role in the nation’s story.