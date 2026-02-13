Listen Live
Tim McGraw’s Romantic Tradition with Faith Hill Revealed

Published on February 13, 2026

Paramount+ UK Launch - Arrivals
Source: Joe Maher / Getty

Country music icon Tim McGraw continues to set the standard for lasting love with his wife, fellow superstar Faith Hill. After nearly three decades of marriage, their romance remains as strong and heartfelt as ever—proving that true love only deepens with time.

Throughout the year, McGraw makes thoughtful gestures to keep the spark alive, especially on meaningful occasions like Valentine’s Day. Rather than opting for traditional bouquets or predictable gifts, he chooses something far more personal and enduring: antique vases carefully selected for Hill’s cherished rose garden. Each piece reflects not only timeless beauty, but also the depth and history of their relationship.

As the beloved country power couple prepares to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on October 6, their story continues to inspire fans around the world. From sold-out arenas to quiet moments at home, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill exemplify a marriage rooted in romance, respect, and unwavering devotion.

