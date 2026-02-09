Listen Live
Dolly Parton, Keith Urban Headline Musicians Hall of Fame Class

Published on February 9, 2026

Source:(Photo by Mickey Bernal/WireImage)

The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum has revealed its Class of 2026, and it’s a lineup that spans generations of legendary music.

Country fans have plenty to celebrate this year. Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and acclaimed producer Dann Huff are all headed into the Hall, recognizing their lasting impact on country music and beyond.

They’ll be joined by an impressive group of artists and industry icons, including George Thorogood & The Destroyers, John Boylan, Leland Sklar, Michael McDonald, and Nicky Hopkins.

The official induction ceremony is set for April 28 at the Fisher Center for Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee — right in the heart of Music City.

