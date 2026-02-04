Listen Live
25 Romantic Country Songs for Valentine's Day

Published on February 4, 2026

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Source: Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood perform onstage at The 58th Annual CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and for those looking to curate the perfect playlist for a romantic night with the one you love, country music has more than enough to offer!

From slow-dance classics to modern love songs that wear their hearts on their sleeves, country music has a way of capturing romance in its purest form. Whether you’re celebrating a lifelong love, a new spark, or just want something heartfelt playing in the background, these songs hit all the right notes.

So dim the lights, pour a drink and enjoy these 25 romantic country songs for Valentine’s Day.

1. ‘When You Say Nothing at All’ – Alison Krauss

2. ‘Could I Have This Dance’ – Anne Murray

3. ‘God Gave Me You’ – Blake Shelton

4. ‘Then’ – Brad Paisley

5. ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ – Chris Stapleton

6. ‘I’m Gonna Love You’ – Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood

7. ‘Speechless’ – Dan + Shay

8. ‘Come a Little Closer’ – Dierks Bentley

9. ‘you look like you love me’ – Ella Langley & Riley Green

10. ‘I Cross My Heart’ – George Strait

11. ‘I Swear’ – John Michael Montgomery

12. ‘Buy Dirt’ – Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan

13. ‘Your Man’ – Josh Turner

14. ‘Through the Years’ – Kenny Rogers

15. ‘Just a Kiss’ – Lady A

16. ‘4x4xU’ – Lainey Wilson

17. ‘Beautiful Crazy’ – Luke Combs

18. ‘Tennessee Orange’ – Megan Moroney

19. ‘Forever and Ever, Amen’ – Randy Travis

20. ‘Bless the Broken Road’ – Rascal Flatts

21. ‘I Keep On Lovin’ You’ – Reba McEntire

22. ‘Yours’ – Russell Dickerson

23. ‘Die a Happy Man’ – Thomas Rhett

24. ‘It’s Your Love’ – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

25. ‘She Makes’ – Zach Top

