25 Romantic Country Songs for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and for those looking to curate the perfect playlist for a romantic night with the one you love, country music has more than enough to offer!
From slow-dance classics to modern love songs that wear their hearts on their sleeves, country music has a way of capturing romance in its purest form. Whether you’re celebrating a lifelong love, a new spark, or just want something heartfelt playing in the background, these songs hit all the right notes.
So dim the lights, pour a drink and enjoy these 25 romantic country songs for Valentine’s Day.
1. ‘When You Say Nothing at All’ – Alison Krauss
2. ‘Could I Have This Dance’ – Anne Murray
3. ‘God Gave Me You’ – Blake Shelton
4. ‘Then’ – Brad Paisley
5. ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ – Chris Stapleton
6. ‘I’m Gonna Love You’ – Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood
7. ‘Speechless’ – Dan + Shay
8. ‘Come a Little Closer’ – Dierks Bentley
9. ‘you look like you love me’ – Ella Langley & Riley Green
10. ‘I Cross My Heart’ – George Strait
11. ‘I Swear’ – John Michael Montgomery
12. ‘Buy Dirt’ – Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan
13. ‘Your Man’ – Josh Turner
14. ‘Through the Years’ – Kenny Rogers
15. ‘Just a Kiss’ – Lady A
16. ‘4x4xU’ – Lainey Wilson
17. ‘Beautiful Crazy’ – Luke Combs
18. ‘Tennessee Orange’ – Megan Moroney
19. ‘Forever and Ever, Amen’ – Randy Travis
20. ‘Bless the Broken Road’ – Rascal Flatts
21. ‘I Keep On Lovin’ You’ – Reba McEntire
22. ‘Yours’ – Russell Dickerson
23. ‘Die a Happy Man’ – Thomas Rhett
24. ‘It’s Your Love’ – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
25. ‘She Makes’ – Zach Top
