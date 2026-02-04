Source: Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood perform onstage at The 58th Annual CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and for those looking to curate the perfect playlist for a romantic night with the one you love, country music has more than enough to offer!

From slow-dance classics to modern love songs that wear their hearts on their sleeves, country music has a way of capturing romance in its purest form. Whether you’re celebrating a lifelong love, a new spark, or just want something heartfelt playing in the background, these songs hit all the right notes.

So dim the lights, pour a drink and enjoy these 25 romantic country songs for Valentine’s Day.