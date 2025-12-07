Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Indiana Stuns Ohio State To Claim Big Ten Title And No. 1 Playoff Seed

Indiana University made history on Saturday night, defeating Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The victory not only secured Indiana’s first outright Big Ten title since 1945 but also earned the Hoosiers the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, a feat once thought impossible for the program.

The game was a defensive battle from start to finish, with both teams showcasing their elite talent.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza delivered a poised performance, completing 15 of 23 passes for 222 yards, including a pivotal 17-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt in the third quarter.

Mendoza’s ability to make clutch throws in critical moments solidified his status as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner.

Indiana’s defense was the true star of the night, holding Ohio State’s high-powered offense scoreless for the final 50 minutes of the game.

The Hoosiers’ defensive line dominated, sacking Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin five times and forcing him into uncomfortable situations throughout the night.

A key moment came late in the third quarter when Indiana stopped Sayin on a quarterback sneak at the 5-yard line, preserving their narrow lead.

Ohio State had a chance to tie the game with under three minutes remaining, but kicker Jayden Fielding missed a 27-yard field goal, sending the Indiana faithful into a frenzy.

The Hoosiers’ defense sealed the victory with a final stand in the closing seconds, capping off a historic night for the program.

The win marks a turning point for Indiana football, a program that has long been overshadowed by Big Ten powerhouses like Ohio State and Michigan.

Under head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers have transformed into a national contender, boasting a perfect 13-0 record and a legitimate shot at the national championship.

As confetti rained down in Indianapolis, the Hoosiers celebrated a victory that not only rewrote their history books but also signaled their arrival on college football’s biggest stage.

