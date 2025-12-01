Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Academy Of Country Music Awards Returns To Las Vegas In 2026

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards is set to make a triumphant return to Las Vegas in 2026.

After three successful years in Texas, the 61st annual ACM Awards will take place on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena.

This marks a homecoming for the prestigious event, which has a long history of being hosted in Las Vegas.

Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, expressed his excitement about the return to Las Vegas, calling it a place that holds “a lot of history and special memories” for the Academy. “It truly feels like a homecoming for us,” Whiteside said. “There’s no better place to host an exciting, global country music celebration than fabulous Las Vegas!”

The 2026 ACM Awards promises to build on the momentum of its milestone 60th anniversary show, which was hosted by Reba McEntire and featured performances from over 40 artists, including Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert.

The upcoming event will celebrate the best in country music, highlighting the artists, collaborations, and moments that continue to shape the genre.

ACM Awards Week will kick off on Friday, May 15, with additional events and activities to be announced in early 2026.

Fans can look forward to a weekend filled with music, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences leading up to the main event.

The return to Las Vegas is a testament to the ACM Awards’ commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and celebrating the vibrant country music community.

With its rich history and star-studded lineup, the 2026 ACM Awards is sure to be a night to remember.