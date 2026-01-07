Source: Wirestock / Getty New Restaurants Opening in Indianapolis in 2026 Indianapolis’ restaurant scene is continuing to grow in 2026, with several new spots opening across the metro area. From coffee-and-beer hybrids to upscale sushi and comfort food favorites expanding into the suburbs, these are the new restaurants opening in Indianapolis in 2026 that locals are already buzzing about.

New Restaurants Opening in Indianapolis in 2026 1. Speedway City Garage (Speedway, IN) A unique coffee shop and craft beer concept, Speedway City Garage blends locally roasted coffee with Indiana-brewed beer — all in a space inspired by Speedway’s racing roots. It’s an ideal stop whether you’re fueling up in the morning or winding down in the evening. Why try it in 2026: One of the area’s most talked-about new hybrid café-taprooms.

2. Kitchen Social (Fishers) Already popular in other Indiana cities, Kitchen Social is expanding into the Fishers District with elevated comfort food, brunch favorites, and a full cocktail menu. Why it’s worth a visit: A polished but approachable spot perfect for date nights or family dinners.