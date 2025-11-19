Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Keith Urban performed at a Mar-a-Lago private party for Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, singing Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” to President Donald Trump.

The party attendees included hundreds of white-haired men and notably younger women with what Mar-a-Lago insiders call “Mar-a-Lago face.”

Pratt donated $10 million to President Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign, and Trump sat next to him for most of the evening.

Urban’s performance of “Pink Pony Club” for Trump could be seen as an expression of moderation or as a questionable choice, depending on the perspective.

Source: Consequence

Keith Urban Covers Pink Pony Club was originally published on mix1079.com