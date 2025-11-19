Listen Live
Keith Urban Covers Pink Pony Club

Keith Urban Covers Pink Pony Club

Published on November 18, 2025

Marty Stuart's Late Night Jam 2010 - Nashville TN
Keith Urban performed at a Mar-a-Lago private party for Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, singing Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” to President Donald Trump.

The party attendees included hundreds of white-haired men and notably younger women with what Mar-a-Lago insiders call “Mar-a-Lago face.”

Pratt donated $10 million to President Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign, and Trump sat next to him for most of the evening.

Urban’s performance of “Pink Pony Club” for Trump could be seen as an expression of moderation or as a questionable choice, depending on the perspective.
