Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Spark Reunion Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Spark Reunion Rumors in Scotland

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-COUNTRY-AWARDS
Source: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / Getty

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes were seen getting cozy in Scotland just one month after their reported breakup.

According to Us Weekly, the pair were “very much loved-up and holding hands” during a recent outing at Cannonball Restaurant & Bar near Edinburgh Castle. An insider added that the country star, 32, and the Outer Banks actor, 33, “seemed like the sweetest people,” fueling speculation that the two may have rekindled their romance.

Stokes and Ballerini called it quits in September after two years of dating.

“They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t,” sources close to the couple told People at the time. “It happens.”

Another insider told Us Weekly, “It was a hard split. They had been arguing a lot recently, and their communication wasn’t great in the last month. They were both traveling so much and trying to juggle everything, and the arguments piled up.”

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Contests

Annie and Cole: Where’s Wallen?!

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Celebrity

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Living Separate Lives

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close