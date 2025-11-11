Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Spark Reunion Rumors in Scotland

Source: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / Getty

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes were seen getting cozy in Scotland just one month after their reported breakup.

According to Us Weekly, the pair were “very much loved-up and holding hands” during a recent outing at Cannonball Restaurant & Bar near Edinburgh Castle. An insider added that the country star, 32, and the Outer Banks actor, 33, “seemed like the sweetest people,” fueling speculation that the two may have rekindled their romance.

Stokes and Ballerini called it quits in September after two years of dating.

“They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t,” sources close to the couple told People at the time. “It happens.”

Another insider told Us Weekly, “It was a hard split. They had been arguing a lot recently, and their communication wasn’t great in the last month. They were both traveling so much and trying to juggle everything, and the arguments piled up.”