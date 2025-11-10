Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Ella Langley Surprises Fans with Morgan Wallen Duet

Ella Langley Surprises Fans with Morgan Wallen Duet at the Ryman

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

60th Academy Of Country Music Awards
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Ella Langley made her headlining run at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium even more unforgettable with a surprise guest — Morgan Wallen.

During Night Two of her Ryman shows on Friday (Nov. 7), Langley shocked fans when Wallen joined her on stage for a duet of Cover Me Up. The song, originally written and recorded by Jason Isbell, has become one of Wallen’s signature covers and was featured on his chart-topping 2021 release, “Dangerous: The Double Album”.

What made the moment even more special is that Wallen usually performs the emotional ballad solo. Friday’s performance marked the first time Wallen and Langley have ever sung “Cover Me Up” together live, creating a powerful, once-in-a-lifetime collaboration that had fans on their feet.

The surprise duet has fans buzzing online — and for good reason. It’s a pairing that’s been a long time coming between two of country music’s most talked-about rising stars.

Could this be a preview of what’s to come when the pair take the stage in Indianapolis next May? Check out the clip below:

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Contests

Annie and Cole: Where’s Wallen?!

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

Celebrity

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Living Separate Lives

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close