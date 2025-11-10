Ella Langley Surprises Fans with Morgan Wallen Duet at the Ryman

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Ella Langley made her headlining run at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium even more unforgettable with a surprise guest — Morgan Wallen.

During Night Two of her Ryman shows on Friday (Nov. 7), Langley shocked fans when Wallen joined her on stage for a duet of “Cover Me Up.” The song, originally written and recorded by Jason Isbell, has become one of Wallen’s signature covers and was featured on his chart-topping 2021 release, “Dangerous: The Double Album”.

What made the moment even more special is that Wallen usually performs the emotional ballad solo. Friday’s performance marked the first time Wallen and Langley have ever sung “Cover Me Up” together live, creating a powerful, once-in-a-lifetime collaboration that had fans on their feet.

The surprise duet has fans buzzing online — and for good reason. It’s a pairing that’s been a long time coming between two of country music’s most talked-about rising stars.

Could this be a preview of what’s to come when the pair take the stage in Indianapolis next May? Check out the clip below: