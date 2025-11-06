Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Living Separate Lives

Source: Variety / Getty

Blake Shelton released a breakup song, “Hangin’ On,” with Gwen Stefani, but he clarified that it’s not reflective of their relationship.

Concerns have arisen about Blake and Gwen’s marriage as they have been spending a lot of time apart recently.

The couple, who bonded over shared heartbreak, have been living separate lives, with Gwen focusing on her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Fans have noticed a decrease in public displays of affection between Blake and Gwen, signaling a potential shift in their relationship.

Gwen’s upcoming commitments, including a Las Vegas residency with No Doubt, may lead to more time apart from Blake and potentially strain their marriage.

Source: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/celebrity/articles/blake-shelton-gwen-stefani-living-170630077.html

