Source: Variety / Getty

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Perfectly On-Brand Halloween Costume

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani once again proved they’re the ultimate power couple—this time with a Halloween costume that couldn’t be more fitting. The country star and pop icon may come from two very different worlds—he’s an Oklahoma boy and one of country’s biggest names, while she’s a California-born pop legend—but their Halloween look perfectly blended their unique personalities.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s 2025 Halloween Costumes

This year, the couple dressed as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf, and fans can’t get enough of it. Gwen went all out, rocking a frilly red dress, shiny matching cape, and her signature red lip, of course. She even carried a picnic basket to complete the fairytale look.

Blake’s costume, on the other hand, leaned into his usual down-to-earth humor. He sported a full wolf mask and blue wolf suit—but true to form, he wore jeans underneath. Gwen shared a fun video on Instagram showing the two in costume, including a hilarious moment where Blake jumps out from behind a tree to scare her.

A Costume That Fits Their Personality

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The look feels completely “on brand” for the couple. Fans know Blake isn’t shy about donning silly animal costumes—remember his famous pink Easter bunny suit? And it’s no surprise he went for a canine-themed outfit again, considering one of his biggest hits, “Ol’ Red,” is all about a dog.

The only thing slightly out of character? Gwen traded her signature platinum locks for a dark wig to stay true to her Little Red persona.

Whether it’s on stage, at home, or in costume, Blake and Gwen continue to show off their playful chemistry—and this year’s Halloween look just might be their best one yet.