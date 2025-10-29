Listen Live
Country Music News

Ella Langley Setlist: The Still Hungover Tour

Published on October 29, 2025

Windy City Smokeout Country Music And BBQ Festival In Chicago
Source: Natasha Moustache / Getty

Ella Langley is quickly becoming one of country music’s brightest rising stars. Hailing from Hope Hull, Alabama, she started performing in local bars and festivals before moving to Nashville in 2019. Langley’s debut studio album, Hungover (2024), along with her breakout single “You Look Like You Love Me” featuring Riley Green, has made her a must-watch artist on the country scene.

If you’re planning to see Ella Langley on her 2025 tour, here’s an overview of the songs you can expect to hear live. This setlist captures her signature mix of upbeat party tracks, heartfelt ballads, and fan favorites.

1. Paint the Town Blue

2. Better Be Tough

3. Nicotine

4. Here for the Party

5. Love You Tonight

6. Choosin’ Texas

7. Never Met Anyone Like You

8. Girl You’re Taking Home

9. Hungover

10. Strangers

11. One of the Guys

12. Don’t Mind If I Do

13. Country Boy’s Dream Girl

14. You Look Like You Love Me (feat. Riley Green)

15. Weren’t for the Wind

