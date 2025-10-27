Listen Live
Celebrity

If Country Songs Were Halloween Costumes

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cowboy Hallowween Ghosts retro groovy Howdy western banner doodle drawing
Source: Natsicha / Getty

If Country Songs Were Halloween Costumes

Stuck on what to wear this Halloween? Instead of scrolling through endless costume ideas, let your favorite country songs be your inspiration! From heartbreak revenge to honky-tonk humor, here’s what it might look like if some of country’s biggest hits came to life this spooky season.

1. “Before He Cheats” – Carrie Underwood
Grab a leather jacket, smudge some eyeliner, and don’t forget your baseball bat — this look screams sweet revenge.

2. “Red Solo Cup” – Toby Keith
Easy, iconic, and hilarious — go as the ultimate party cup. Bonus points if your friends go as a six-pack.

3. “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” – Big & Rich
Cowboy hat, boots, and confidence — you’ll own the dance floor at any Halloween party.

4. “Burning House” – Cam
Channel your inner ghostly glam — a flowy white dress, smoky eyes, and maybe some glittery “ashes” for effect.

5. “Ghost Story” – Carrie Underwood
Elegant yet haunting — all black or all white, dramatic makeup, and a touch of mystery.

6. “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
Flannel, trucker hat, and a fake beer mug — simple, relatable, and 100% Luke-approved.

7. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” – Shania Twain
One word: iconic. Leather, sparkles, and major ‘90s energy.

8. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” – John Denver
Denim, boots, and maybe a cardboard “West Virginia” sign. Bonus points for carrying a toy guitar.

9. “Snake” – Jelly Roll
Dark clothes, temporary tattoos, and maybe some fake snakes wrapped around you — edgy with a country twist.

10. “Life Is a Highway” – Rascal Flatts
Road sign shirt, toy car accessories, or even dress as an open road — punny and perfect.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

HANKSgiving
Contests

Enter to Win: HANKSgiving

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

phone app
Listen Live

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Show
Country Music News

Tucker Wetmore Announces The Brunette World Tour for 2026

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close