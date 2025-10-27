Source: Natsicha / Getty If Country Songs Were Halloween Costumes Stuck on what to wear this Halloween? Instead of scrolling through endless costume ideas, let your favorite country songs be your inspiration! From heartbreak revenge to honky-tonk humor, here’s what it might look like if some of country’s biggest hits came to life this spooky season.

1. “Before He Cheats” – Carrie Underwood

Grab a leather jacket, smudge some eyeliner, and don’t forget your baseball bat — this look screams sweet revenge.

2. “Red Solo Cup” – Toby Keith

Easy, iconic, and hilarious — go as the ultimate party cup. Bonus points if your friends go as a six-pack.

3. “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” – Big & Rich

Cowboy hat, boots, and confidence — you’ll own the dance floor at any Halloween party.

4. “Burning House” – Cam

Channel your inner ghostly glam — a flowy white dress, smoky eyes, and maybe some glittery “ashes” for effect.

5. “Ghost Story” – Carrie Underwood

Elegant yet haunting — all black or all white, dramatic makeup, and a touch of mystery.

6. “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

Flannel, trucker hat, and a fake beer mug — simple, relatable, and 100% Luke-approved.

7. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” – Shania Twain

One word: iconic. Leather, sparkles, and major ‘90s energy.

8. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” – John Denver

Denim, boots, and maybe a cardboard “West Virginia” sign. Bonus points for carrying a toy guitar.

9. “Snake” – Jelly Roll

Dark clothes, temporary tattoos, and maybe some fake snakes wrapped around you — edgy with a country twist.