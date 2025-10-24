Keith Urban Tells Fans Not to Read Into His Lyric Changes

Source: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Keith Urban is setting the record straight after fans noticed he’s been switching up lyrics during recent performances following his divorce from Nicole Kidman. At a Nashville concert, Urban tweaked the words to his hit “You’ll Think of Me” and told the audience not to “read into it.”

He also modified lyrics in his duet with Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter,” to include the name of his utility player, Maggie Baugh. While the changes have fueled online speculation, Urban insists they’re simply part of the show and not a hidden message about his personal life.