Keith Urban Tells Fans Not to Read Into His Lyric Changes

Published on October 24, 2025

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Keith Urban is setting the record straight after fans noticed he’s been switching up lyrics during recent performances following his divorce from Nicole Kidman. At a Nashville concert, Urban tweaked the words to his hit “You’ll Think of Me” and told the audience not to “read into it.”

He also modified lyrics in his duet with Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter,” to include the name of his utility player, Maggie Baugh. While the changes have fueled online speculation, Urban insists they’re simply part of the show and not a hidden message about his personal life.

