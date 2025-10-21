Listen Live
Tucker Wetmore Announces The Brunette World Tour for 2026

Published on October 21, 2025

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Show
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Tucker Wetmore Announces The Brunette World Tour for 2026

Rising country star Tucker Wetmore has officially announced his first-ever headlining run — The Brunette World Tour, launching in early 2026. The tour kicks off February 12 in Boston, Massachusetts, and will take Wetmore across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe through April.

Named after his fan-favorite hit “Brunette,” the 22-date tour will feature special guests Dasha, Carter Faith, and Jacob Hackworth on select stops. Fans can expect a mix of Wetmore’s chart-topping hits, crowd favorites, and new material from his breakout album What Not To.

Wetmore shared his excitement about hitting the road, saying that headlining his own world tour and bringing it overseas is something he’s dreamed of for years. He promises high-energy performances and unforgettable nights, adding that each show will feel like “a party for the fans who made it all possible.”

The announcement follows a massive year for the singer. Wetmore’s debut album What Not To became the biggest country album debut from a new artist in 2025, reaching No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and earning over 1.4 billion global streams. His single “Wind Up Missin’ You” hit No. 1 at country radio, while his latest track “3, 2, 1” continues to climb into the Top 10.

Tickets for The Brunette World Tour go on presale Wednesday, October 22 at 12 p.m. local time, with general on-sale beginning Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. local time. A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will support veterans’ mental health and suicide prevention through the nonprofit Face the Fight.

