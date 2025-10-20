Listen Live
George Strait to Headline Clemson’s First Stadium Show Since 1999

Published on October 20, 2025

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony
George Strait is making his return to Death Valley and he’s not coming alone.

That’s Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium, not LSU’s version of Death Valley (or the scorching one out in California).

The King of Country just announced a one-night-only show set for Saturday, May 2nd of next year, with special guests Cody Johnson and Wyatt Flores.

Even better, the concert will be performed in-the-round, marking the first show at the stadium since 1999. And fittingly, the last artist to headline there 25 years ago? None other than George himself.

Strait said, “Going back to Death Valley for the first time in more than 25 years feels pretty special. Can’t wait to see you, Clemson.”

