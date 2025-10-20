Listen Live
Post Malone Hit With $10 Million Lawsuit From Limo Driver

Published on October 20, 2025

New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2
Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Post Malone Hit With $10 Million Lawsuit From Limo Driver

Post Malone is facing a massive legal battle after a limousine driver filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against him and rapper Tyla Yaweh.

According to reports, Utah-based teacher and part-time limo driver Larry Deuel is suing the artists for allegedly failing to pay him for appearing in their 2020 music video for “Tommy Lee.” Deuel claims he was promised compensation after being asked to participate in the video while driving the pair to Malone’s ranch, where the shoot took place.

Unpaid Appearance Sparks Legal Fight

Court documents reveal that Deuel was featured in multiple scenes, including unrolling a carpet and opening a door for the musicians. He says both Malone and Yaweh told him he would be “taken care of” for his time on set — a promise that, according to the lawsuit, was never fulfilled.

The driver is now seeking $2.5 million in principal damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages, totaling $10 million. The lawsuit, filed on October 17 in Utah, accuses the stars of fraudulent inducement, misappropriation of likeness, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment.

Deuel also alleges there was no written agreement and that he never signed a release authorizing the use of his name, image, or likeness in the video. He claims to have spent years trying to settle the matter privately before taking it to court.

Post Malone’s Ongoing Legal Woes

This isn’t the only legal issue surrounding Malone this year. The singer has also been involved in a custody battle with his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, over their young daughter. While the case began in California, filings have since moved to Utah, where the details remain sealed.

