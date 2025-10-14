Morgan Wallen Hints at 2026 Tour in New Instagram Post

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Country superstar Morgan Wallen has fans buzzing after hinting at a 2026 tour in a new Instagram post. The singer shared a carousel of photos featuring himself lighting a cigarette, golfing, and relaxing at the beach — but it was the caption that caught everyone’s attention.

Wallen’s cryptic message sparked excitement among fans, many flooding the comments section with pleas for him to confirm upcoming concert dates. The teaser comes shortly after he wrapped up his massive “I’m The Problem Tour,” leaving fans eager to see if 2026 will bring another round of live shows.

While no official announcement has been made, Wallen’s post has fueled speculation that new tour news could be coming soon.