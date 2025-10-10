Whiskey Myers Agreed to ‘Yellowstone’ in Hopes of Meeting Kevin Costner

Source: Cody Cannon and Jamey Gleaves of Whiskey Myers perform at Coca-Cola Amphitheater on July 18, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (David A. Smith/Getty Images)

For those watching Yellowstone in 2025, Whiskey Myers sticks out instantly in Season 1 of the show. Appearing in a highly-anticipated TV show may be enough of a draw for an emerging artist to say “yes,” but the members of Whiskey Myers had a different reason for agreeing to do the show; potentially meeting Kevin Costner.

Whiskey Myers appeared in the bar while Rip and Beth danced to their music toward the end of Season 1, Episode 4 of the show, “The Long Black Road.” The band’s profile has raised significantly since they appeared in the 2018 episode.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Frontman Cody Cannon said he couldn’t have imagined the impact appearing on the show would have for Whiskey Myers, according to Whiskey Riff:

“It was pretty overwhelming, pretty life-changing,” Cannon said. “We never had the opportunity to have a platform to reach millions and millions of people at one time, you know? I mean, you have social media and stuff, but it’s just different to be on everybody’s TV at once. So we just never had that format, ever. And then to get the reaction that we had, it’s just humbling, and you’re honored to kinda get that.”

When Cannon received the call from show runner Taylor Sheridan, the prospect of going viral wasn’t exactly the first thing on the band’s mind. They agreed to the show, figuring they’d at least get the chance to meet the show’s star, Costner.

“We didn’t go into to it, though, thinking anything, man, honestly,” Cannon said. “We just thought we were gonna get to meet Kevin Costner.”

Since, agreeing to and appearing on the show, it’s been all uphill for Whiskey Myers. The band went viral overnight, as their three available albums at the time of the episode’s release shot into iTunes’ top-10 country albums chart. Mud, their most-recent release at the time, went to No. 1, while its song, Stone, went to No. 9 among all genres.

Despite all the success that came with being on Yellowstone, Whiskey Myers’ goal for their appearance never came to fruition: Costner wasn’t on set the day they filmed their scene.

“You know, Taylor Sheridan, I talked to him on the phone, and he kinda told me what the show was about and who was on it and stuff, and I was like, this sounds pretty cool,” Cannon said. “And then, you know, we were talking about it and we were like, let’s go do it, maybe we’ll get to meet [Costner]… hey, he wasn’t even there, but it worked out really good.”

Yellowstone impacted other country artists’ careers, including Ryan Bingham, Zach Bryan, Whitey Morgan and Lainey Wilson.

Whiskey Myers Agreed to ‘Yellowstone’ in Hopes of Meeting Kevin Costner was originally published on 93qcountry.com