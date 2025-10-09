Listen Live
Darius Rucker Announces Engagement

Published on October 9, 2025

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Country star Darius Rucker, best known as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish, has officially announced his engagement to Emily Deahl — just one month after the couple made their relationship public.

The pair shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post, featuring stunning photos from their engagement shoot. Both expressed their love and gratitude for the support from fans, with Emily revealing that she had kept their romance private to “protect it” before feeling ready to share their happiness publicly.

Rucker, who was previously married for two decades and shares children from past relationships, is looking forward to this new chapter in love and life with Emily. Fans and friends flooded the comments with congratulations for the newly engaged couple.

