Source: Jason Davis / Getty

Nashville New Year’s Eve 2025 Lineup

Nashville is once again set to throw one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the country — and the 2025 lineup is already stacked with major country stars. This year’s “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” will bring together chart-toppers and fan favorites for an unforgettable night of live performances, fireworks, and the countdown to midnight.

Here’s everything we know so far about this year’s event — including who’s performing, when to watch, and how to stream it live.