Nashville New Year’s Eve 2025 Lineup

Published on October 7, 2025

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash - Show
Source: Jason Davis / Getty

Nashville is once again set to throw one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the country — and the 2025 lineup is already stacked with major country stars. This year’s “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” will bring together chart-toppers and fan favorites for an unforgettable night of live performances, fireworks, and the countdown to midnight.

Here’s everything we know so far about this year’s event — including who’s performing, when to watch, and how to stream it live.

1. Jason Aldean

Country superstar Jason Aldean will take center stage in Nashville this New Year’s Eve. Known for his high-energy performances and hits like “Try That in a Small Town” and “Dirt Road Anthem,” Aldean is sure to bring a rocking start to 2026.

2. Lainey Wilson

Fresh off her massive year of award wins and chart-topping singles, Lainey Wilson is another headliner confirmed for the Big Bash. Expect to hear her hits like “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” and “Heart Like a Truck” as she helps count down to midnight.

3. Bailey Zimmerman

Rising star Bailey Zimmerman will also hit the stage, bringing his emotional, gravel-voiced performances of fan favorites like “Rock and a Hard Place.” His addition adds even more energy to the already powerful lineup.

4. CeCe Winans + The Fisk Jubilee Singers

Legendary gospel artist CeCe Winans will join forces with the historic Fisk Jubilee Singers for a soulful and inspiring set that promises to be one of the night’s most memorable performances.

How to Watch

  • Date: December 31, 2025
  • Location: Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, Nashville, Tennessee
  • Watch Live: CBS from 8 PM ET to 1:30 AM ET/PT (with a brief news break from 10–10:30 PM)
  • Stream: Live on Paramount+

Tens of thousands will attend in person, but millions more will tune in from home for five hours of live music, celebration, and the iconic Nashville midnight countdown.

