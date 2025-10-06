Source: Ryan Emberley/amfAR / Getty

Nicole Kidman Spotted With Taylor Sheridan After Divorce

Nicole Kidman stepped back into the spotlight last weekend — and fans immediately took notice of who she was photographed with. The Oscar-winning actress made her first public appearance since filing for divorce from Keith Urban, attending the amfAR Gala in Dallas on October 4, where she shared the stage — and a few photos — with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

The glamorous event was held to benefit AIDS research, and Sheridan was there to receive an award for his charitable contributions. Kidman, who presented him with the honor, took the opportunity to praise Sheridan’s impact on and off screen.

“What Taylor recognizes, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different,” she said during her heartfelt introduction. “And we are better when we look out for each other.”

Source: Ryan Emberley/amfAR / Getty

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Country 97.1 HANK FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While this marks the first time the two stars have been photographed together, Kidman and Sheridan already share a professional connection. The actress stars in Sheridan’s Paramount+ series Lioness, where she plays CIA supervisor Kaitlyn Meade.

The role even earned her a Critics Choice TV Award nomination earlier this year. Season 3 of Lioness was confirmed just last week, with Kidman returning alongside Zoe Saldaña.

As for Sheridan, the Yellowstone mastermind attended the event with his wife, actress and model Nicole Muirbrook, whom he married in 2013. The couple share one son and are often seen supporting each other at industry events.

Meanwhile, Keith Urban also made his first public appearance since the divorce news, performing three concerts over the weekend. Though he was spotted without his wedding ring, the country star kept the focus on the music.

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for both Kidman and Urban — and this latest appearance has fans wondering what’s next for the actress and her ongoing collaboration with Sheridan.