Top 5 Reasons to Attend Hank FM’s 20th Birthday Bash
Country music fans in Indianapolis have a reason to celebrate this fall! Hank FM is turning 20, and we’re throwing a party you won’t want to miss.
Join us on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Hi-Fi Annex for an unforgettable night of music, memories, and country charm.
1. Celebrate Two Decades of Country Hits
Hank FM has been a staple in the Indianapolis country music scene for 20 years, bringing the best of country music to local listeners. This milestone event is a testament to their commitment to the genre and their audience. The Birthday Bash promises to be a celebration of the station’s rich history and its impact on the local music community.
2. Live Performance by Parmalee
Get ready for a high-energy performance by Parmalee, the North Carolina-based country band known for hits like “Carolina,” “Just the Way,” “Take My Name,” and “Gonna Love You.” Their latest album, Fell In Love With A Cowgirl, continues their tradition of blending country, rock, and pop influences into chart-topping hits.
3. VIP Meet & Greet Opportunities
For those looking to elevate their experience, Hank FM is offering a chance to win a VIP Meet & Greet with Parmalee, courtesy of Fortis College. This exclusive opportunity allows fans to get up close and personal with the band, making for a memorable night.
4. Hank FM Golden Ticket Giveaway
Hank FM is taking the celebration to the next level with a Golden Ticket Giveaway. One lucky attendee will receive a golden ticket granting access to any Hank FM big event in 2026. This is your chance to enjoy more of the station’s biggest concerts and experiences all year long—an opportunity you don’t want to miss!
5. Huge Announcement
The Birthday Bash isn’t just about music—there’s also a huge announcement planned during the show, plus additional ticket giveaways for upcoming Hank FM events. Be there live for the surprises, giveaways, and excitement that will make this night one to remember.
Event Details
- Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Time: Doors at 6:00 PM; Show at 7:00 PM
- Venue: Hi-Fi Annex, Indianapolis, IN
- Tickets: Available at Hi-Fi Indy (hifiindy.com)