Top 5 Reasons to Attend Hank FM’s 20th Birthday Bash

Country music fans in Indianapolis have a reason to celebrate this fall! Hank FM is turning 20, and we’re throwing a party you won’t want to miss.

Join us on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Hi-Fi Annex for an unforgettable night of music, memories, and country charm.

1. Celebrate Two Decades of Country Hits

Hank FM has been a staple in the Indianapolis country music scene for 20 years, bringing the best of country music to local listeners. This milestone event is a testament to their commitment to the genre and their audience. The Birthday Bash promises to be a celebration of the station’s rich history and its impact on the local music community.