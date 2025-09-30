Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After 20 Years

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after almost two decades together. The Oscar-winning actress and the country music superstar, who share two daughters, are no longer living under the same roof.

The couple had been based in Nashville, Tennessee, with Kidman even calling the city her “home” in a recent Instagram post just one week ago. However, sources confirm that the pair has since parted ways.

Kidman, 57, was previously married to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001 and shares two adopted children with him. She married Urban, 56, in 2006 after meeting the year prior.

TMZ was the first outlet to break the news of their separation, sparking speculation about the future of one of Hollywood’s most high-profile marriages.