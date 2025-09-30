Listen Live
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After 20 Years

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

57th Annual Country Music Association Awards - Backstage and Audience
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after almost two decades together. The Oscar-winning actress and the country music superstar, who share two daughters, are no longer living under the same roof.

The couple had been based in Nashville, Tennessee, with Kidman even calling the city her “home” in a recent Instagram post just one week ago. However, sources confirm that the pair has since parted ways.

Kidman, 57, was previously married to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001 and shares two adopted children with him. She married Urban, 56, in 2006 after meeting the year prior.

TMZ was the first outlet to break the news of their separation, sparking speculation about the future of one of Hollywood’s most high-profile marriages.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Parmalee Meet & Greet - Hank FM Birthday Bash
Contests

Enter to Win Parmalee Meet & Greet!

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Warren Zeiders
Music

Warren Zeiders 2025 Setlist

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close