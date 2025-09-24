Listen Live
Scotty McCreery & Wife Gabi Welcome Baby No. 2

On September 18, 2025, they welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Oliver Cooke McCreery.

Published on September 24, 2025

Expecting
Source: FILE PHOTO: Gabi Dugal McCreery and Scotty McCreery attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple have announced they’re expecting a baby.

Country star Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi Dugal McCreery, are proud parents again!

On September 18, 2025, they welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Oliver Cooke McCreery.

Their older son, Merrick “Avery”, born in October 2022, will now step into big brother mode—and he looks ready for the job. The pregnancy was publicly announced in May, when the family shared a heartfelt photo of Avery wearing a “Big Brother” sweater.

In their announcement, the McCreerys said they were looking forward to a “new best friend” arriving this fall—and now that sweet moment has come true.

As Scotty balances family life with his music career, fans are sending love to the growing McCreery crew—and we can’t wait to see what this next chapter brings.

