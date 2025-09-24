Listen Live
Entertainment

Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome Second Child

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

54th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Jason Kempin/ACMA2019 / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi McCreery! The couple has officially welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Oliver Cooke McCreery.

The proud parents shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday (Sept. 23), posting a carousel of photos that gave fans the first look at their newest addition.

“Oliver Cooke McCreery joined our family on September 18th,” the caption read. “Can’t imagine life without him, we love him so berry much!! 🫐.”

A Sweet Family Moment

McCreery, who skyrocketed to fame after winning season 10 of American Idol, looked overjoyed in the announcement photos. In one picture, the country singer beamed while resting one hand on baby Oliver and the other gently above his wife’s head.

Though the McCreery’s didn’t share Oliver’s exact birth details such as weight or height, the newborn appeared healthy and full-term in the family portraits.

Big Brother Avery Joins the Fun

Oliver rounds out the McCreery family of four, which now includes big brother Merrick Avery McCreery, who turned two earlier this year. Avery was part of the heartwarming photo shoot, smiling alongside his new baby brother in several snapshots. The proud parents also joined in for a few full-family pictures to celebrate the milestone.

Growing Family, Growing Love

With the arrival of Oliver, Scotty and Gabi’s family continues to grow—and fans couldn’t be happier for them. The post quickly filled with congratulations from fellow artists, friends, and longtime supporters of the couple.

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Trending
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Jelly Roll & Friends
15 Items
Country Music News

Russell Dickerson Setlist 2025

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Music Survey HANK FM
Hank Exclusives

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Entertainment

Have Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Split?

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close