Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome Second Child

Source: Jason Kempin/ACMA2019 / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi McCreery! The couple has officially welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Oliver Cooke McCreery.

The proud parents shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday (Sept. 23), posting a carousel of photos that gave fans the first look at their newest addition.

“Oliver Cooke McCreery joined our family on September 18th,” the caption read. “Can’t imagine life without him, we love him so berry much!! 🫐.”

A Sweet Family Moment

McCreery, who skyrocketed to fame after winning season 10 of American Idol, looked overjoyed in the announcement photos. In one picture, the country singer beamed while resting one hand on baby Oliver and the other gently above his wife’s head.

Though the McCreery’s didn’t share Oliver’s exact birth details such as weight or height, the newborn appeared healthy and full-term in the family portraits.

Big Brother Avery Joins the Fun

Oliver rounds out the McCreery family of four, which now includes big brother Merrick Avery McCreery, who turned two earlier this year. Avery was part of the heartwarming photo shoot, smiling alongside his new baby brother in several snapshots. The proud parents also joined in for a few full-family pictures to celebrate the milestone.

Growing Family, Growing Love

With the arrival of Oliver, Scotty and Gabi’s family continues to grow—and fans couldn’t be happier for them. The post quickly filled with congratulations from fellow artists, friends, and longtime supporters of the couple.